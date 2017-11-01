Sonia condemns New York terror attack

New Delhi,

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in New York in which eight people were run over by a truck.Terming it an ‘unacceptable act’ of brutal terror against innocent citizens, Ms Gandhi said, ‘Our heart goes out to the families of those who have lost the family members.

‘ Calling for sustained global effort to combat terrorism, she said ,’India wages a battle against the menace of terrorism everyday and has made innumerable sacrifices in this battle.

‘New York attack is once again a stark reminder that the International community should work towards a concerted and sustained fight against global network of terror, ‘ she said.