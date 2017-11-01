Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Sonia condemns New York terror attack

November 1, 2017 12:18 pm

New Delhi,

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in New York in which eight people were run over by a truck.Terming it an ‘unacceptable act’ of brutal terror against innocent citizens, Ms Gandhi said, ‘Our heart goes out to the families of those who have lost the family members.

‘ Calling for sustained global effort to combat terrorism, she said ,’India wages a battle against the menace of terrorism everyday and has made innumerable sacrifices in this battle.

‘New York attack is once again a stark reminder that the International community should work towards a concerted and sustained fight against global network of terror, ‘ she said.

