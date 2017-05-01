Sonia Birje joins comedy play ‘Hello Darling’

Stunning and glamorous actress Sonia Birje, daughter of the Tarzan fame, veteran actor Hemant Birje joins the cast of the Hindi comedy play Hello Darling. She will rub shoulders with seasoned actors like Vindu Dara Singh, Sheeba, Payal Goga Kapoor and Shaad Randhawa.

Sonia Birje, who looks like some neo-noir femme fatale en route to her next kill is vigorously rehearsing for her role of a gorgeous beauty with all the actors for the play which will staged on Sunday, 7th May 2017 at Rang Sharda Auditorium situated in Bandra (West), Mumbai at 7:30 p.m.The comedy play, Hello Darling, revolves around the relationship of a husband and wife. It is produced and directed by Yogesh Sanghvi on a script by Mir Munir.

Hello Darling defines the sensitiveness in the relation of a couple of not being a tyrant and at the same time not to betray. The play takes you on a roller-coaster ride and tickles your ribs till the hilt with power-packed performances of all the 5 film actors. With each play being staged at various places some changes in the script, dialogue and actors are being made to give it a fresh feel and look.

Thus, the sexy starlet, Sonia Birje is a part of this team. Prior to this she has done modeling and also featured in a film down South. Unfortunately, her debut Hindi film, due to some circumstantial reasons could not see the light of the day.

In this play, the glamorous doll is playing the role of ‘Lalsa’.Speaking about her role in the play, Sonia says, “Theatre is always helpful for an actor as it enhances the acting prowesses. Unlike a film, here there is no chance of a re-take. With first hand public reaction one can also improvise your acting performances too.”

On asking about her acting assignments in films, Sonia states, “I have signed a film which will roll in June. I like to play roles of super woman, wonder woman too. I have the Indian and foreign look and fit in both the categories. I want to play all kinds of good roles, including art films too. I would like to be known as a versatile actor.