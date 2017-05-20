Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Soldier injured in landmine blast on LoC in Poonch

May 20, 2017 12:37 pm

Agencies, Jammu

A jawan got injured when he accidentally stepped over a mine on the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. “While on routine patrolling last evening in Mendhar Sector of Poonch, a soldier stepped accidentally on a drifted mine,” defence spokesman here today said.

He said that the mine had drifted due to rain, adding, “the soldier was wearing mine protected shoes and he has suffered a heal fracture.” He was immediately evacuated and shifted today to Udhampur Command Hospital for treatment, said the spokesman.

