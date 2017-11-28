Society’s support in building new state and new India must, says CM Chouhan

Chronicle Reporter, Bhopal

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the society must support the government at every step to build a new state and a new India. When all the voluntary organisations make united efforts the state and the country will definitely change.

CM Chouhan was addressing the gathering at the Mukhya Mantri Utkrisht Swaichhik Sangathan Puruskar Vitaran Samaroha organised by the Jan Abhiyan Parishad at the CM House here today. Chief Minister Chouhan awarded the voluntary organizations for outstanding contribution at the district and block level at the Samaroha.

Health Minister Rustum Singh was also present. CM Chouhan said that medals will be given to those who worked hard during the Narmada Seva Yatra. Jan Abhiyan Parishad is undertaking several works in the field of social service.

The Parishad has brought several voluntary organizations working in different fields under one roof. The Parishad has worked for environment, river conservation, water conservation, awareness against social evils, Narmada Seva Yatra, Simhastha and Expantion of education.

Jan Abhiyan Parishad has assisted in all important campaigns of the state government. With the help of voluntary organizations, impossible work can also be completed. Chouhan said that Narmada Seva Yatra is a mission and will continue for other rivers also.

A meeting of Narmada Seva committees will be organized on coming December 11 in Jabalpur. CM Chouhan said that Adi Shankaracharya worked for the cultural unity of India. He put light on Advait Darshan to the world and told that there is the same awareness in each human being.

The massive statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya will be established at Omkareshwar. Clay will be collected from every village for the statue. Seers and the society will lead the Adi Guru Ekatma Yatra.

He said that this yatra will begin on coming December 19 and end on January 22. He urged for active participation of Jan Abhiyan Parishad in the yatra. Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vice President Pradeep Pandey gave the welcome address and gave the outline of the programme.

CM Chouhan distributed 44 district and 182 block level Mukhya Mantri Utkrisht Swaichhik Sangathan awards. Among those who took part in the programme included CM Chouhan’s wife Smt. Sadhana Singh Chouhan, State Mineral Development Corporation Chairman Shiv Choubey, Parishad’s Vice President Raghavendra Gautam, Executive Director Dhirendra Pandey and Adiguru Ekatma Yatra Coordinator Vijay Dubey.