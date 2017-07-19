Smriti Irani assumes additional charge of I&B Ministry

Agencies, New Delhi

Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani today assumed additional charge of Minister for Information and Broadcasting here, an official statement from the Ministry said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Secretary (I&B) NK Sinha, CEO Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati and senior officers of the Ministry were also present on the occasion. Ms Irani was assigned additional charge of the Information and Broadcasting Minister after the resignation of Mr M Venkaiah Naidu, following his selection as the NDA nominee for the Vice-Presidential polls.