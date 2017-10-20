Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Smriti Irani asks Cong to come clean on Bofors, rakes up ‘VP Singh bogey’

October 20, 2017 11:43 am

Agencies, New Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday stepped up attack against Congress party on Bofors controversy with the party leader and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti wanting to know why former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi chose to silence his own Minister VP Singh.

“Who were offering bribe? Why did a Congress leader (Rajiv Gandhi) chose to silence his own minister (VP Singh)? For too long the Congress has kept conveniently quiet,” Ms Irani told reporters here. She said it is time that the Congress party answers as to what was the role of Congress leaders “then and now”.

The observation from Ms Irani, often seen as chief bete-noire for Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi parliamentary constituency comes close on the heels of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announcing that it would look into the “facts and circumstances” of the Bofors scam mentioned by private detective Michael Hershman.

The detective has in a recent interview alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government in 1980s had sabotaged his investigation on Bofors gun deal. The then Finance Minister VP Singh had reportedly enlisted his services. Ms Irani alleged: “The Congress has a tendency to either bribe or give threats to people looking into dubious deals involving its leaders”.

