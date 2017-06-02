Smart facilities in villages must for transforming India : Pranab

Agencies, Dhaula, Gurugram

President Pranab Mukherjee today emphasised that vision for country’s landscape can only be transformed if all villages are equipped with smart facilities.

Laying the foundation stone of a driving institute and a secondary school at Dhaula village under the Smart Gram Initiative here today, Mr Mukherjee said, “With 68 per cent of our population still living in the rural areas, smart development can take place only if villages and villagers become smart.” Dhaula village in Nuh district of Haryana is among the five villages adopted by the President in July.

The other villages are Alipur, Rojka, Meo, Taj Nagar and Harchandpur of Gurugram district. “If major initiatives like health, water supply, infrastructure development, electricity, education and skill development are made available in the villages of our country then the villagers will not move to towns in search of employment and basic amenities”, added Mr Mukherjee.

Praising the Smart Gram project, Mr Mukherjee said “The initiative has taken its wings with its successful implementation within a short span and has been extended to 100 from 50 villages.” Among others present at the function were Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skill development minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Rao Inderjeet Singh.