Skeletal remains of Udayan’s parents recovered

Bhopal/Raipur

Akansha murder case accused Udayan Das was taken to Raipur by the police for identification of the spot where he buried his parents after committing their murder. Police have recovered human skeletons from there after digging. Accused Udayan was accompanied by cops of Bhopal and Kolkata. Six senior police officials are with him and are keeping an eye on the developments in the case.

Udayan was taken to Raipur by Rajdhani Express. The skeletons have been sent to the lab for DNA test. Raipur superintendent of police Sanjiv Shukla said murder case will be registered against the accused and he will be interrogated. Udayan has studied engineering from Rungta College. He failed in the examination but told lie at home that he had cleared it. When his parents pressurized him to look for job, he brutally murdered them.

The SP said that the accused has admitted that after committing the murder he had buried the bodies of his parents in the garden of the house on Sunder Nagar Mahadevghat Road. The digging in the garden of the house at Sunder Nagar began at about 10.30 am and continued till 3 pm. Police recovered clothes, bones and jewellery.

Earlier labourers were engaged for digging, but later help of JCB machine was also taken. Archaeologist Prabhat Singh was also called on the spot so that the remains could be saved from harm during digging. Accused was in contact with 11 other girls Police have received the information that the accused took someone’s help to bury his parents’ bodies.

However, the accused has not told anything about this yet. Information has also been received that the accused was in touch with 11 girls. It would also be investigated how these girls came in contact with accused Udayan. It is still not known who were involved in preparing the death certificates of his parents. It is still a riddle how he got the death certificates prepared through Bhopal and Hoshangabad municipal corporations.