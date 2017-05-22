Six killed as bus falls into gorge

Agencies, Jabalpur

Six people were killed and more than two dozen sustained injuries after their bus fell into a deep gorge at Dindori district headquarters early today, police said.

The incident was reported to police at around 0300 hrs last night when the bus was on its way to Amarkantak from Jabalpur.

Five deceased were identified as Rohit Sahu, Sanju Burman, Avdhesh Kumar, Rahul Sheikh and Sudhir while one is yet to be identified. The injured have been admitted to the Dindori District Hospital.

Out of the injured, seven persons were seriously injured and have been referred to the Jabalpur Medical College. According to the police, the bus belonged to Lucky Travels and around 40 people were travelling in it when the accident took place.

Dindori district collector District Collector Amit Tomar, Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad and other officials visited the accident site. Amit Tomar has announced a cash compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of the dead.

“The government would bear the expenses of treatment of those injured, besides providing financial help of Rs 10,000 to each of them,” he said.