Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
12:38 pm - Friday October 14, 2016

Six dead in building collapse in Mumbai

October 14, 2016 11:15 am

mumbai

Agencies, Mumbai

Six people died and five were injured after a five storeyed illegal building collapsed in western suburb of Bandra today. The incident occurred this afternoon as the wall of the building collapsed in the slums of Behrampada area of Bandra East, trapping four to five people underneath it.

The dead were minors identified as Ayesha Akbar Khan (13), Alinisar Ahmad Khan (3), Osama Nisar Khan (14) and one-year-old Afifa Sadab and two others are yet to be identified. At around 1330 hrs, the Fire Department received a call that a portion of the building had collapsed, said officials.

A search and rescue operation was in full swing. Five fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance rushed to the spot. The entire area, which has a lot of slums around, was cordoned off by the police so that the search and rescue operation is not hampered. However, the narrow lanes were hampering the search and rescue efforts of the officials.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Hasina says her govt under pressure to sever diplomatic ties with Pakistan Hasina says her govt under pressure to sever diplomatic ties with Pakistan
India rubbishes Pak media report on surgical strikes India rubbishes Pak media report on surgical strikes
Curfew extended to more areas in Srinagar, Sopore Curfew extended to more areas in Srinagar, Sopore
Six dead in building collapse in Mumbai Six dead in building collapse in Mumbai