Six dead in building collapse in Mumbai

Agencies, Mumbai

Six people died and five were injured after a five storeyed illegal building collapsed in western suburb of Bandra today. The incident occurred this afternoon as the wall of the building collapsed in the slums of Behrampada area of Bandra East, trapping four to five people underneath it.

The dead were minors identified as Ayesha Akbar Khan (13), Alinisar Ahmad Khan (3), Osama Nisar Khan (14) and one-year-old Afifa Sadab and two others are yet to be identified. At around 1330 hrs, the Fire Department received a call that a portion of the building had collapsed, said officials.

A search and rescue operation was in full swing. Five fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance rushed to the spot. The entire area, which has a lot of slums around, was cordoned off by the police so that the search and rescue operation is not hampered. However, the narrow lanes were hampering the search and rescue efforts of the officials.