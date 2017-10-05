Six-day police custody for Honeypreet Insan

Agencies, Panchkula

A local court today sent to six-day police custody Honeypreet Insan alias Priyanka Taneja and her associate Sukhpreet Kaur Haryana Police had sought 14-day police remand of Honeypreet, the ‘adopted daughter’ of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, to probe her role in inciting violence in Panchkula on August 25 after the conviction of the sect chief in twin rape cases.

At around 0200 hours, the police conducted medical examination of Honeypreet and her associate Sukhpreet Kaur at General Hospital in Panchkula . Special Investigation Team and women police officials quizzed Honeypreet for several hours at the Chandimandir police station. Honeypreet was given medical treatment after she complained of chest pain and migraine.