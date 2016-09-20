Situation grim in Kashmir valley as life remains crippled for 74th day today in Kashmir

Agencies, Srinagar

Business and other normal activities remained crippled for the 74th day today in the Kashmir valley, where protests, clashes and arrests of alleged stone pelters continued with no sign of restoration of immediate normalcy.

According to police curfew continued in Harawan in the city outskirts and parts o down town and Shehar-e-Khas (SeK), where the main gates of historic Jamia Masjid remained locked since July 9, a day after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Burhan Wani and two other militants were killed in an encounter in Anantnag, evoking massive protests across the valley.

Police said restrictions on assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC would continue in major towns and tehsil headquarters in the valley to prevent any violence. Both the factions of the Hurriyat Conference (HC) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), spearheading the agitation and issuing protest calendars have asked women to took to streets in their respective areas and block main chowks.

There would be no relaxation in the strike in the valley, where people, mostly youths, were killed and over 9,000 others wounded in security force and police action since the death of Burhan. Shops and business establishments remained closed in the summer capital, Srinagar and its outskirts. Traffic was also off the roads though private vehicles, particularly two wheelers could be seen plying on some routes, including civil lines.

However, for the first time since the eruption of protests, paramilitary forces and state police personnel were conducting searches of vehicles and frisking at Budshah bridge, being used by VVIPs, including Chief Minister and her cabinet colleagues reach civil secretariat, seat o the government.

A fresh alert has been issued to all field commanders following fidayeen attack on Army Brigade headquarter at Uri that left 18 soldiers dead and 19 others wounded on September 18 morning, official sources said.

Private vehicles were being stopped at the bridge and allowed to move only after proper searches and frisking of occupants. We have direction to conduct search of vehicles to foil any militant attempt to smuggle in arms and ammunition into the city.