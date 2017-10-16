Sitharaman commissions anti submarine warship INS Kiltan

Agencies, New Delhi/Visakhapatnam

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday commissioned the indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare stealth corvette INS Kiltan at the Eastern Naval Command.

Kiltan is the latest indigenous warship after Shivalik class, Kolkata class and sister ships INS Kamorta and INS Kadmatt to have joined the Indian Navy’s arsenal wherein a plethora of weapons and sensors have been integrated to provide a Common Operational Picture (COP), an official statement said.

It is India’s first major warship to have a superstructure of carbon fibre composite material resulting in improved stealth features, lower top weight and maintenance costs, it said.

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command H S Bisht and other senior officers attended the event at the Naval Dockyard here.

“INS Kiltan strengthens our defence system and will be a shining armour in our ‘Make in India’ programme as it is totally built here,” Ms Sitharaman said on the occasion.