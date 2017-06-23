The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mr.Shivraj Singh Chouhan is outstanding because of his unique way doing and getting things done. Much before the Ramlala Mandir at Ayodhya Mr.Chouhan will have revival of Sita Mandir in Sri Lanka at the ancient site of Sita banishment in Ashoka Vatika by Ravana in Traita Era. Mr.Chouhan during his last visit to Sri Lanka saw many places connected with Ramayan era, one of it is the Sita Ghat temple where she was kept. Mr.Chouhan evinced keen interest and desired to revive and renovate the old Sita Temple.

The Sri Lankan Government took it favourably and the Sita Temple project is taken up and progressing. These days the Sri Lankan minister of State for Labour Sri Lanka Ravindra Samarvira is visiting Madhya Pradesh and met the Chief Minister to discuss issue concerning construction of Sita Mandir. Mr.Samarvira has a personal attachment with the Sita Mandir project as in Sri Lanka is located in his village.

That is why the Lankan Government has given this task to him for execution and completion. Mr.Samarvira informed the Chief Minister that there are four places related to Ramayana in Sri Lanka. His family has deep connection with the Sita Temple. He showed the drawing and layout and discussed details about the project. The Survey work has been carried out by the Sri Lankan experts. The Architects are Indian who are experts in temple construction and its restoration.

Mr.Chouhan said the Bharat and Sri Lanka is a one family since ancient times. He travelled in Sri Lanka and felt himself to that country. To strengthen the feelings and ties he is setting up a Buddha University at Sanchi and Sri Lanka is reviving the Sita Mandir there. Likewise Mr.Chouhan has taken the task of Narmada much ahead of Ganga Action Plan. His Namo Namami Narmade yatra is unique in its own way.

Even the visiting Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after participating in Narmada yatra has said that he would organize such yatra on Ganga in his state. Narmada is going to be only river in the world to have massive forest of all fruit trees on its both banks. Even now the Ganga Action Plan under the Union Minister Uma Bharti has not picked up the tempo.

The leather tanneries of its bank in Kanpur are still there and yet not relocated somewhere else. The sand mining in Narmada is totally banned and serious efforts are on to secure it. Since the time of Nehru regime the talks are going on the River Linking Scheme but nothing decided so far. But Mr.Chouhan as a first move in this direction has linked Narmada with the drying river Kshipra of Ujjain area. Mr.Chouhan has established himself as man of action.