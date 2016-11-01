Sisodia calls meeting to combat pollution in national capital

Agencies, New Delhi

Amid increasing air pollution level in the city, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today called a high level meeting to ensure that the city administration deals with the problem on a war-footing. The meeting will be chaired by Mr Sisodia at 1300 hrs here at the Secretariat.

“Air pollution is a serious health concern for Delhi. Have called a high level meeting today, to ensure work at warfooting,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in a tweet. Yesterday, Delhiites witnessed the season’s worst air quality as a thick cover of smog generated by Deepawali firecrackers, coupled with an almost stagnant and moist wind, shrouded the city.