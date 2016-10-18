Sindhu to lead Indian campaign

Agencies, New Delhi

Rio Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu will spearhead Indian campaign at Denmark Open Super Series Premier badminton tournament beginning tomorrow. The sixth-seeded Sindhu will play her opening match against China’s He Bingjiao on Wednesday.

The Olympic silver medallist has been clubbed in the second half of the draw where she might face second seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, Korea’s fourth seed Sung Ji Hyun and the tricky Chinese Taipei girl Tai Tzu Ying, seeded fifth. Saina Nehwal who is still recovering from a knee injury which spoilt her Olympic campaign, however, there will be a lot of expectations from Sindhu at the event.

In men’s singles, a confident Ajay Jayaram will begin his opening match against Thailand’s Boonsak Ponsana after the Indian shuttler’s final finish at Dutch Open Grand Prix on Sunday.

However, K Srikanth, quarter-finalist at Rio Olympics will be out of tournament due to ankle injury, other Indians who are in fray are Sai Praneeth B H S Prannoy and P Kashyap will be have a tough competitor. B Sai Praneeth will face Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand, while Prannoy will take on a qualifier in the opening round on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kashyap, a Commonwealth Games champion will face off Raul Must of Estonia.

In men’s doubles, Manu Attri and Reddy B Sumeeth will encounter against Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Akshay Dewalkar will play eighth-seeded Chinese pair Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen. However, Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and N Sikki Reddy, who won two titles this season in Brazil and Russia, will begin their campaign against fifth seeds Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen of Denmark.