Sindhu Sena holds Diwali milan

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Sindhu Sena, Tilirampura, Bhopal has organised Diwali in Moti Quarters, Tilirampura, Bhopal by distributing food stuff to the neddy ones, and new clothes to childres, crackers teaching material, sweets and packets of breakfast. On this opportunity there was lot of excitement in childrens by hosting the flag of india.

The president of Sindhu Sena, Rakesh Kukreja has told to the childrens that they are the future of our country and the condition and the direction of the country will be determined by them so they should concentrate on the studies and make their future bright by serving the nation.

On this opportunity the president of Shajanabad BJP Mandal Hariom Aasre, BHP MLA representative Sourabh Gangaramani, board secretary Varun Gupta, BJP board chairman Vikas Soni, Rajesh Soni, Hansraj Kriplani, Ghanshyamdas Jagwani, Vandana Udwani, Bhawna Didi, Rajesh Panjwani, Manish Ramchandani, Dipesh Ramchandani, Anil Tharwani, Sumit Ahuja and thousands of workers of Sindhu Sena were present.