Sindhu, Saina slip in Rankings

Agencies, New Delhi India’s ace badminton players P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have slipped one place each acccording to the latest World Badminton Rankings. Sindhu has slipped to fourth from third while Saina Nehwal drops to ninth.

Rio Silver medalist Sindhu recently had reached till the quarter-finalof the Asian Badminton Championship at Wuan while Saina crashed in the first round of the tournament.

Asian Champ Tai Tzu Ying of Taipei is on top of the chart table.

In the men’s singles Ajay Jayaram remains static at 13th spot, while B Sai Praneeth has earned one place up at 22nd.

Kidambi Srikanth has slipped four places to 26th.

Sameer Verma has improved his ranking reaching at 27th. In men’s doubles Manu Attri and B Sumit Reddy have gained one spot rising to 25th.

However, in women’s doubles no Indian features in top 25.

In mixed doubles Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy have slipped one spot down to 16th.