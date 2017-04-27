Sindhu enters second round, Saina bows out

Agencies, Wuhan (China)

Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu entered the second round of the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships but fellow countrywoman Saina Nehwal bowed out of the tournament here today. While Sindhu outplayed Indonesia’s Dinar Dyah Ayustine 21-8 21-18 in a 31-minute long clash, Saina suffered a defeat against Japan’s Sayaka Sato 19-21 21-16 21-18 in the women’s singles.

In the men’s singles event, Ajay Jayaram defeated fifth seeded China’s Houwei Tian of China 21-18 18-21 21-19 to enter the second round. On the other hand, in the mixed doubles event, Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy lost to top seeded Chinese duo of Siwei Zheng and Qingchen Chen 15-21 21-14 16-21 in a 50-minute long game.