Sindhu creates history, wins silver medal in Rio

Agencies, Rio De Janeiro

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu today scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to clinch silver in badminton Olympics. The Hyderabad girl, who kept hopes of millions alive through the tense 82-minute game, finally had to settle own for a second place as as she went down fighting World’s number one Spanish Carolina Marin in the badminton women single’s finals 21-19 12-21 15-21.

Sindhu, the youngest ever Indian player to secure an Olympic medal, started the game on an aggressive note as she snatched the first set 21-19. However, Marin made a striking comeback in the second set to outplay her Indian opponent 21-12.

The Spanish player continued her winning spree in the third set as well and some terrific shots by her put the game in her favour 21-15. Carolina, who can annoy any player with her shuttle retrieving techniques, looked like a spectator as it was Sindhu who reversed the roles to clinch the first game 21-19. In the second game, Carolina, dubbed the “Girl Nadal in Spain” after male tennis star Rafael Nadal, attacked from the start.

The Indian couldn’t manage to control the torrent of attacks and trailed 2-11 at the mid-game break. After the break, Sindhu tried to bounce back and displayed a lot of power and strength to dismantle the strategy of the Spanish opponent but failed and relinquished the second game 12-21. In the decider, Carolina got off to a flying start as she took a five-point lead in the initial stage at 6-1.

But Sindhu, who was on a giant-killing spree after dismissing two higher-ranked opponents in competition, displayed grit to pull level at 10-10. Carolina went into the mid-game interval leading by a slender one point margin.

After the breather, the duo continued to fight for each point valiantly but it was the more experienced Carolina who proved superior. Sindhu though kept herself within a touching distance of Carolina at 14-16. But Sindhu was left powerless when Carolina upped the ante to pull ahead 19-14. She edged closer to match point with a half smash and eventually clinched the contest 21-15.