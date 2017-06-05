Sikh dress competition organized at Sikhiya camp

Bhopal : Sikh dress competition was organized during the on-going 8-day Gurmati Sikhiya camp being held from May 28 to June 5. Children between 6 and 12 years took part in the competition. 8-year-old Prabhjot Singh bagged the first place, while 11-year-old Amardeep Singh and 10-year-old Karamjeet Singh bagged the second and third place respectively.

In the girls’ section, 9-year-old Rajinder Kaur bagged the first place, while 10-year-old Harleen Kaur and 9-year-old Kamaljeet Kaur bagged the second and third place respectively. The Gurmati Sikhiya camp is being organized daily from 7 am to 5 pm at Gurdwara Nanaksar, Hamidia Road.

About 300 Sikh children between 8 and 18 years are receiving teachings of Guru, Gurmukhi, Sikh way of life and religious cultures. Sports and competitions like gatka, Sikhi swarup, Dastar etc are being organized. Besides 80 participants will be taken to Harminder Sahib (Bihar), the birthplace of Guru Govind Singh, for free ‘darshan’. The Sikh children will enjoy cruise ride at 3.45 pm on Monday on conclusion of the camp.