Sidharth and Akshay to clash on Box-Office!

Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra had worked together in ‘Brothers’ and share a warm bond, but now both these actors are going to face each other on Box-Office test. Neeraj Pandey’s directorial venture, ‘Aiyaary’ which was earlier scheduled to release in February, will now release on January 26, 2018.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has already announced that his wife Twinkle Khanna’s maiden production venture ‘Padman’ will release on Republic Day 2018, which means both these films will now clash on Box-Office.

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and shared a BTS video of ‘Aiyaary’ and along with this he also shared the release date of the film. ‘Aiyaary’ stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Though both these films have a different story and background, it will be interesting to see who will emerge as a winner on Box-Office test.