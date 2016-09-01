Sid-Kat gave a Baar Baar Dekho moment at Jaipur’s metro station !

Sidharth and Katrina have been giving us moments to die for on social media. They have been indulging in some kickass promotions too! The Baar Baar Dekho couple reached the Pink city today! While in the city, the Baar Baar Dekho team made way to the Shyam Nagar metro station.

What followed next was a “Baar Baar Dekho” sight for all! The entire metro station turned into a party place with Kala Chashma becoming their party anthem. Sidharth and Katrina were up for a grand welcome at the Jaipur Metro Station.

A mob of nearly 100 youths burst into a flash mob grooving to the tunes of Kala Chashma. Jaipur metro station sprung into a celebratory mode with the present audience singing and moving to the peppy beats.