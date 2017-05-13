Shraddha sings a heart-wrenching reprise of ‘Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga’

The makers of Half Girlfriend have released a special track titled “Main Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi’ Shraddha Kapoor’s rendition to one of their most popular romantic tracks from the film “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga”.

The music of “Half Girlfriend” continues to remain one of its biggest strengths and the makers have pleasantly surprised their fans with Shraddha Kapoor’s rendition to one of their most popular romantic tracks from the film “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga”.

Composed by Mithoon, the newly released track is titled “Phir Bhi Tumko Chahungi” and the lyrics have been revised for this special version of this song about unconditional love.