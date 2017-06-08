Shraddha gives a shoutout to her Rockstars !

Shraddha Kapoor, who is known to be a rockstar herself, took to a photo sharing site to share a picture of whom she touts as her Rockstars. The young actress took to Instagram to share an old picture of her Father, actor Shakti Kapoor and brother Siddhanth Kapoor.

The actress shared a throwback picture featuring a young Siddhanth striking a pose with daddy Shakti Kapoor. The diva posted an adorable throwback picture of her father and brother on Instagram, captioning it, “HYAH! My 2 rockstars. Baapu, my guiding star & Bhaiya, who has the biggest heart. @siddhanthkapoor#Blessed #Grateful ??”.

The picture serves as yet another family picture shared by Shraddha, who is known to give her fans insights into her life. The actress is known to be extremely active on social media platforms and keeps updating her followers about her day and life events. Shraddha had recently treated her audience to pictures of her vacation to Seychelles with family.

The actress is known to share an extremely close bond with her family, and treats her audience with pictures from her family diary. Shraddha had posted a video of her father goofing around, making her laugh. She also posted her own video, which was shot by her ‘Baapu’ as she fondly calls her father.