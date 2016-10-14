Shraddha and Purab bond over trekking

Purab Kohli and Shraddha Kapoor grew fond of exploring the land of the clouds, Meghalaya on feet! The two would often take off in between their schedule to explore hill tops to capture the beautiful beauty of Meghalaya, which literally is called the land of the clouds, making for a mesmerizing landscape for anyone to see.

A source from the sets reveals, “Shraddha and Purab bonded the best over their common love for adventure. Purab suggested the idea of trekking extensively to explore various places around the shoot locations. They would often go off early morning and return on time for the shoot.” Here’s a picture of the two from one of their trekking escapades.