Shatrughan Sinha slams mudslinging by opponents on Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad

Agencies, New Delhi

Senior BJP leader, Lok Sabha MP and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, today slammed those indulging in mudslinging on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and asked those levelling charges at these leaders to ‘substantiate their claims or pack up’.

In a series of tweets, the BJP MP, in an apparent reference to the charges levelled by Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal, said that personally he held Mr Kejriwal in high esteem for his ‘credibility, struggle and commitment towards society’.

‘Enough of negative politics and mudslinging by opponents on our political leaders, be it Kejriwal, Lalu Yadav or Sushil Modi .. High time..” Individually I hold all political leaders, esp Kejriwal, in high esteem for their credibility, struggle and commitment towards society..,’ Mr Sinha said. ‘..time to substantiate your claims… or pack up! Can’t just keep feeding media with one night stories and sensationalising.

Enough is enough!,’ the Lok Sabha MP said. In recent weeks, sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra had levelled a flurry of charges against Kejriwal charging him of corruption. In recent weeks, RID chief Lalu Prasad has also come under attack from his opponents following IT raids on his residences in Delhi and NCR.