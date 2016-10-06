Sharif versus Sharif in Pakistan: Nawaz Govt warns Rahil led army to act against militants

Agencies, Islamabad

In what may be seen as a growing unease in the civilian establishment over Pakistan’s isolation in International community, Nawaz Sharif government has reportedly warned the military leadership that the country will have to act against Masood Azhar and his Jaish-e-Mohmmad; Hafiz Saeed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba; and the Haqqani network.

“Blunt, orchestrated and unprecedented warning” was delivered by Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry, who gave a separate, exclusive presentation in the Prime Minister’s Office to a small group of civil and military officials, Pakistan’s Dawn group of newspapers said in an exclusive report. The message from the civilian leadership comes days after Indian Army raided terrorists launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in surgical strikes that inflicted heavy damage to the terror network and their supporters.

Fault lines between civil and military leaders were visible immediately after the surgical operations, which attracted condemnation from the Government while Pakistan military completely denied the strikes. In response to Foreign Secretary Chaudhry’s conclusions, ISI DG Gen Rizwan Akhtar understood to have asked what steps could be taken to prevent the drift towards isolation.

“Mr Chaudhry’s reply was direct and emphatic: the principal international demands are for action against Masood Azhar and the Jaish-i-Mohmmad; Hafiz Saeed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba; and the Haqqani network,” the Dawn report said.