Shantanu Maheshwari wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Agencies, New Delhi

Television actor Shantanu Maheshwar has won the eighth edition of the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi .

Shantanu took home the trophy at the grand finale of the show aired on Colors entertainment channel on Saturday night.

He was announced as the champion by host Rohit Shetty after he beat co finalists Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey in the challenging final task.

He won a trophy and a Jeep Compass car.

Entering the show as an underdog, Shantanu impressed viewers with his performance in every episode.

A never say die attitude, coupled with his agile body helped Shantanu become the winner of the show.

Shantanu was even named ‘Silent Killer’ by Rohit Shetty for doing every task with complete focus.

Soon after winning the show Shantanu took to social media to express his happiness.

“Thank you @colorstv endamoleshineindia @khatronkekhiladi_8 and #rohitshetty for THIS ….

Thank you for pushing me to my limits and making me realise what i can be capable of . thank you well-wishers for your support and wishes,’ he said.

Besides Shantanu, Hina and Dubey, the contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 included TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani, Olympic medallist Geeta Phogat, TV actor Nia Sharma, Bigg boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, Bigg boss 10 runners up Lopamudra Raut, TV actor Karan Wahi, actor singer Monica Dogra, VJ Shibani Dandekar and Shiny Doshi.

The grand finale of the show was graced by the star cast of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming comedy Golmaal Again which included Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, that aired on Sundays at 9 pm, will be replaced by Salman Khan’s special episode of ‘Bigg Boss season 11’.