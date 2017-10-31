Shahrukh Khan a big fan of Akshaye Khanna’s work

Yash Chopra’s 1969 cult classic Ittefaq, is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite movies. In fact, he has always been keen on adapting the film and even acting in it. But, when SRK couldn’t do to it due to prior commitments, he decided to co-produce the suspense thriller with Karan Johar and Renu Ravi Chopra.

King Khan is extremely happy with the way the upcoming movie, is directed by Abhay Chopra, and the person who has impressed Shahrukh the most is Akshaye , who portrays the role of a tough cop. Shah Rukh says, “Akshaye is unreadable and that’s one of the plus points of the film.

Personally, I feel that nobody could have essayed this role better than him. Sidharth (Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha present an able foil to Akshaye’s character in the film, which just adds to his performance and portrayal of this tough, no-nonsense cop.”