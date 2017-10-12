Sexual intercourse with wife below 18 is rape : SC

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court in an important judgement on Wednesday said that sexual intercourse with wife below 18 years was a rape. A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur and also comprising Justice Deepak Gupta passed the order after hearing a plea filed by an NGO, Independent Thought.

The NGO, Independent Thought, knocked the doors of the apex court seeking to criminalise sex with wife below 18 years (or minor wife). It is estimated that there are more than 20-million child brides in India.