Sewage tanker bomb kills at least 80

Agencies, Kabul

A powerful bomb hidden in a sewage tanker exploded in the morning rush hour in the centre of the Afghan capital on Wednesday, police said, killing at least 80 people, wounding hundreds and damaging embassy buildings. The victims appeared mainly to have been Afghan civilians.

The bomb, one of the deadliest in Kabul and coming at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, exploded close to the fortified entrance to the German embassy, wounding some staff, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said. Pictures showed the embassy building with its windows ripped out. One Afghan security guard was killed and others were likely among the dead, Gabriel said.

A spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said the bomber’s target was unknown. “Such attacks do not change our resolve in continuing to support the Afghan government in the stabilization of the country,” Gabriel said. Basir Mujahid, a spokesman for city police, said the explosives were hidden in a sewage truck.

He also suggested that the German embassy might not have been the target of the blast, which sent towering clouds of black smoke into the sky near the presidential palace. “There are several other important compounds and offices near there too,” he told Reuters. The blast, which shattered windows and blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of metres away, was unusually strong.

No group had claimed responsibility by late Wednesday afternoon. The Taliban, seeking to reimpose Islamic rule after their 2001 ouster by U.S.-led forces, denied responsibility and said they condemned attacks that have no legitimate target and killed civilians.

Islamic State, a smaller militant group in Afghanistan seeking to project its claim to a global Islamic caliphate beyond its Middle East base, has previously claimed responsibility for high-profile attacks in Kabul, including one on a military hospital in March that killed more than 50 people.