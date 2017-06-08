Seven more bodies found during search for Myanmar army plane- military

Agencies, Yangon

Rescuers found another seven dead bodie s during the search for a Myanmar army plane that went missing with 122 soldiers, family members and crew on board, bringing the total of recovered corpses to 10, the army said today. The 10 bodies, found in an area some 35 km from the southern coastal town of Launglon, include six adults and four children, the military said in a statement. A total of 15 children were on board, it said. A plane wheel, two life jackets and some bags with clothes – believed

to be from the missing Chinese-made Y-8-200F transport plane – were also found, an earlier army statement said. The search was continuing.