Services Kabaddi team lifts national championship cup

Bhopal : Service Kabaddi team located at 3 EME Centre, Bhopal got yet another feather to their cap by lifting the 64th National Championship Cup held at Jodhpur on 8th November 2016. The team routed the favorites Haryana State team by a score of 39-22. Upon their arrival at Bhopal the team was given a rousing welcome at 3 EME Centre Bairagarh.

On this occasion Lt General Cherish Mathson, SM, VSM, GOC, 21 Corps personally interacted with the team and appreciated the performance of the Services team. He also announced on the spot award for the champion team. While speaking to each & every team member, he appreciated the efforts put in to bring the laurel to the Defense Services. He stated that indeed it is a proud moment for Indian Armed Forces and wished them such feats in future as well.

Mentor of the team Brigadier VK Sharma, Commandant, 3 EME Centre also congratulated the team for their splendid performance and for keeping the services flag flying high. The team led by Nitin Tomar has stars like Pradeep Naral, Surjeet and Monu Goyat. The team was given special coaching under the stewardship of Arjun awardee and Asiad gold medalist, former Indian Kabaddi Captain MWO Ram Mehar and Subedar Major MV Sundaram at 3 EME Centre, Bhopal.