Series of programmes organized on the occasion of Constitution Day

Staff Reporter, Ujjain

A series of programs were organized by various organizations on the occasion of the 66th Constitution Day on Sunday. The SC Morcha of BJP formed human chain at all 9 block units and took an oath to protect the Constitution.

Party leaders Pradeep Joshi, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Meena Jonwal, Sonu Gehlot, Mukesh Tatwal, Satyanarayan Khoiwal and Manoj Malviya were also present. BJP district (rural) unit organized a programme at Lok Shakti Bhavan.

Party leaders Shyam Bansal, Pankaj Chouhan, Ganpatlal Dabi and others garlanded the picture of Dr Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. A symposium was organized by a local unit of AJJAKS at Tower Chowk.

Organization leaders Hirial Suryavanshi, L Sunhere, Rakesh Suryavanshi, Mahesh Kumar Yadav, KC Rawat, Bharat Dongre, Pyarelal Barle and other garlanded the statue of Dr Ambedkar.