Serial killer Udayan had planned to kill Aakansha’s parents

Bhopal : Psycho killer Udayan had planned to kill Aakansha’s parents. The accused had sent a message to Aakansha’s father through her mobile asking her to come to Bhopal. Accused Udayan told this to Raipur and W Bengal police during interrogation. He said after sending the message, he talked with Aakansha’s father posing as Aakansha and copied her voice exactly.

The accused wanted to call Aakansha’s parents to Bhopal anyhow so that he may kill them. The accused’s confession has taken the cops by surprise and they gave not ruled out the possibility that he could have committed some more murders.

Indigo Airlines refuses to transport Udayan W Bengal police wanted to take the accused to Kolkata from Raipur by the morning flight. But the Indigo Airlines management refused to carry Udayan saying a psycho killer like him could be a threat to the safety of other passengers.

The airlines said they need Bureau of Civil Aviation’s permission for the same. Police could not take him by the morning flight. He was later taken by the afternoon flight as necessary permission was received.