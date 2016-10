Agencies, Mumbai

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) recovered today by 101.90 points at 28,179.08 as fresh buying was seen in Materials, Energy, Auto and Financials stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved up by 15.90 points at 8,708.95.

The sensex registered day high and low at 28,256.65 and 28,075.95 points respectively.

The Nifty registered day high and low at 8,736.95 and 8,684.15 points respectively.