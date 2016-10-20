Sensex up 145.47 pts

Agencies, Mumbai

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) posted a modest gain of 145.47 points to end positive at 28,129.84 today on fresh buying in selected stocks including Bankex, Consumer Durable, Telecom and Materials.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) also moved up by 40.30 points to 8,699.40.

The equity market remained in green throughout the day.

Tumbling by 66 points yesterday, the BSE sensex opened higher by 47 points to 28,031. During the day it rallied by 228 points to 28,212.50, day high, before closing at 28,129.84, advancing by 145.47 points from its last close.

The Nifty recorded day high and low at 8727 and 8678.30 points respectvely.

Banking, metal, telecom sector stocks and index heavyweight HDFC led modest gains for key benchmark indices. In scrips, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, SBIN and HDFC pushed the sensex up.

The market breadth indicating the overall health of the market was positive. On BSE, 1,596 shares rose and 1,226 shares declined. A total of 226 shares were unchanged. The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.04 pc. The BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.47 pc. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The total turnover on BSE amounted to Rs 3383.22 crore, lower than turnover of Rs 3956.73 crore registered during the previous trading session.

In overseas stock markets, European shares were mixed as investors were cautious ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.

Asian stocks witnessed a mixed trend. US stocks registered small gains yesterday helped by better-than-expected earnings and rising oil prices.