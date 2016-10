Agencies, Mumbai

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) declined today by 53.60 points to settle at 27,876.61 on profit booking by local operators at higher level.

The Sensex registered day high and low at 28,029.80 and 27,845.63 points respectively. The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) ended flat at 8,626.25. The Nifty registered day high and low at 8,669.60 and 8,614.50 points respectively.