Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
8:49 am - Saturday June 17, 2017

Sensex recovers by 85 pts

June 16, 2017 11:47 am

Agencies, Mumbai

The bechmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange(BSE) recovered in opening trade today as it rose by 85 points at 31,160.47 as fresh buying was witnessed in Materials, Energy, FMCG and Telecom stocks. The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved up by 17 points at 9,682.95.

The sensex recorded intraday high and low at 31,182.73 and 31,072.51 respectively. The Nifty was intraday high and low at 9,615.85 and 9,581.80 respectively. The gainers were ITC by 1.66 pc to Rs 306.70, M & M by 1.17 pc to Rs 1405, Tata Motors by 0.98 pc to Rs 452.85, and Coal India 0.75 pc to Rs 256.30. The losers were Lupin by 4.94 pc to Rs 1124.55, Wipro by 2.01 pc to Rs 255.55, Cipla by 1.66 pc to Rs 540.05 and Dr Reddy’s Lab by 1.65 pc to Rs 2654.40.

Posted in: Business

You might like:

BJP panel on Prez polls meets Sonia, but no much headway in talks BJP panel on Prez polls meets Sonia, but no much headway in talks
Defence Ministry scraps Rs 6500 crore Navy chopper deal Defence Ministry scraps Rs 6500 crore Navy chopper deal
Khoob Padho, Khoob Badho, Anant Akash Mein Udan Bharo : CM Chouhan Khoob Padho, Khoob Badho, Anant Akash Mein Udan Bharo : CM Chouhan
Sensex recovers by 85 pts Sensex recovers by 85 pts