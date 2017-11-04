Sensex, Nifty scale record high during week

Mumbai, The country’s premier equity markets scaled new peaks and clocked spectacular gains during the week ended on Friday, under review, on perked up sentiment after the World Bank elevatedIndia’s ranking by a whopping 30 notches at 100 in its latest report on the ‘Ease of Doing Business’.

Indices gained in three out of five sessions of the week. The Sensex jumped 528.34 points to settle at 33,685.56, a record closing high. The Nifty climbed 129.45 points to 10,452.50, also a record closing high.

Improving domestic economic data and US stocks hitting record highs amid strengthening global economy further supported gains on the domestic bourses.

The BSE Mid-Cap index gained 2.03 per cent.

The Small-Cap index advanced 3.19 pc. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex. Positive start to trade was seen for the week as the Sensex rose 108.94 points to settle at 33,266.16, a record closing high, on Monday (October 30) on renewed buying amidst positive global cues.

Next day on Tuesday (October 31), the Sensex fell 53.03 points to 33,213.13, its lowest closing level since October 27, due to profit- booking by local investors.The markets recouped and hit fresh record high levels at close as well as during intraday on Wednesday (November 1), following the release of the World Bank report which elevated India by a whopping

30 notches at 100 in its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings. The Sensex jumped 387.14 points to settle at 33,600.27, its record closing high as well as on the back of rally in select stocks such as Realty, Banking, Metal and FMCG coupled with positive global stocks.

However, the markets could not sustain the momentum as the Sensex fell 27.05 points to settle at 33,573.22, its lowest closing level since October 31, in a rangebound and lacklustre trading session on Thursday (November 2), due to profit-booking by funds and retail investors coupled with weaker global stocks.

On Friday (November 3), the last trading day of the week, the Sensex increased 112.34 points to settle with modest gains at 33,685.56, a record closing high, on the back of rally in baking stocks coupled with the release of data showing a spurt in India’s service activity in October as well as firm European cues.