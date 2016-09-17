Sensex falls by 198.22 pts during week

Agencies, Mumbai

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) slipped by 198 points 22 at 28599 points 03 on weak global cues. The Nifty 50 index tumbled down 86.85 points at 8,779.85. The BSE Mid-Cap index lost 294.81 points or 2.21 per cent at 13,051.51.

The BSE Small-Cap index fell 96.52 points or 0.75 per cent at 12,764.87. The fall in both these indices was higher than the Sensex’s decline in percentage terms. Key benchmark indices declined in the truncated trading week.

Trading for the week began on a weak note as the key benchmark indices dropped 443.71 points or 1.54 pc to settle at 28,353.54, its lowest closing level since 30 August 2016.

Stock markets remained closed on Tuesday on account of Bakri Id.On Wednesday, the sensex registered a small gain of rose 18.69 points at 28,372.23 in a volatile trade. On Thursday, it further gained by 40.66 points at 28,412.89. as index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC and ITC moved higher.

Extending rally for the third day today, the sensex surged by 186.14 points at 28,599.03, Among the 30-share Sensex pack, 21 stocks fell and the rest of them rose in the week ended Friday.