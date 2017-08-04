Sensex falls by 105.38 pts

Agencies, Mumbai

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Echange (BSE) remained under pressure for the third day today, as the sensex dropped by 105.38 points to 32,132.50 as selling pressure was witnessed in Energy, FMCG, Helath Care and Telecom stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 15.70 points to 9997.95. The sectoral indices like Energy, FMCG, Helath Care and Telecom stocks remained negative for the third day in a row. In scrips, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Bharti Airtel and Lupin slipped while Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and Tata Motors rose that capped further decline, broker informed.

The losers were Sun Pharma by 2.98 pc to Rs 500.80, Dr Reddy’s Lab by 2.79 pc to Rs 2266.85, Bharti Airtel by 2.19 pc to Rs 414.95 and Lupin by 1.90 pc to Rs 976. The gainers were Hero MotoCorp by 2.34 pc to Rs 3928.80, Hind Unilever by 1.51 pc to Rs 1187.30 and Tata Motors by 1.13 pc to Rs 436.75.