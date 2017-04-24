Sensex ends firm at 29,655.84 pts on positive global cues

Agencies, Mumbai

The BSE Sensex rose today by 290.54 points to end stronger at 29,655.84 on positive cues from global peers which rallied on encouraging news that centrist Emmanuel Macron pulled in the highest number of votes among candidates in the first round of the French presidential election, yesterday.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) also edged higher by 98.55 points to 9,217.95. The Sensex went up by 42 points to 29,407.68 in early trade. During the day it touched a day’s high at 29,681.33, up by 316 points, before closing at 29,655.84, up by 290.54 points as compared to its previous close.

The Nifty registered a day’s high and low at 9,225.40 and 9,133.55 points, respectively. The sectoral indices like Materials, Finance, Auto, Bankex, Relaty and Capital Goods pushed the Sensex up. Scrips of Gail India, Axis Bank, L&T and HDFC Bank too supported the market sentiment.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index surged 0.95 per cent. The BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.82 pc. Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was positive on BSE, as 1,619 shares rose while 1,273 others fell and 183 were unchanged. The total turnover on BSE amounted to Rs 4,344.58 crore, compared with a turnover of Rs 7,376.16 crore registered during the previous trading session on April 21.