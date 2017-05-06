Sensex down by 59.60 pts during week

Agencies, Mumbai

The BSE sensex fell by 59.60 points to 29,858.80 during the week under review tracking as profit bookin emerged afetr indicies hit record high ,amid weak global cues The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) skidded 18.75 points to settle at 9,285.30.

The market fell in two out of four sessions in truncated trading week. The market remained closed on Monday, May 1, 2017, on account of Maharashtra Day. The BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.54 percent. The decline in the index was higher than the Sensex’s drop in percentage terms.

The BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.1 percent. The decline in the index was lower than the Sensex’s fall in percentage terms. Firmness in global stocks helped key benchmark indices snap two-day losing streak and settle with tiny gains after listless and rangebound session of trade on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

The Sensex rose 2.78 points to settle at 29,921.18. Key benchmark indices ended the lacklustre trading session with tiny losses on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, as lower European stocks weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex declined 26.38 points to settle at 29,894.80. Key indices registered modest gains on Thursday, May 4,2017 buoyed by positive sentiment in European trading. The Sensex rose 231.41 points to settle at 30,126.21. Market registered modest losses on Friday, May 5,2017 tracking weakness in European stocks. The Sensex lost 267.41 points to settle at 29,858.80.