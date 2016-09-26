Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Sensex down by 161.91 pts

September 26, 2016 11:28 am

Sensex

Agencies, Mumbai

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) slipped further today by 161.91 points to 28,506.31 as renewed selling was witnessed in Materials, DFMCG, Financials, IT and Telecom stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too dropped by 43.95 points to 8,787.60.

The sensex registered intra day high and low at 28,630.92 and 28,500.56 points respectively.

The Nifty recorded intra day high and low at 8,809.55 and 8,780.70 points respectively.

Except Energy, all other sectoral indices such as Materials, Telecom, Power, Utilities and Auto stocks opened in red that kept the market under pressure for another day today.

The losers were ICICI Bank by 2.52 pc to Rs 264.95, Bharti Airtel by 2.12 pc to Rs 320.50, Adani Ports by 1.49 pc to Rs 271.15, M & M by 1.43 pc to Rs 1389.45 and ITC by 1.26 pc to Rs 250.65.

The gainers were Reliance Indistries by 2.06 pc to Rs 1125.70, Powergrid by 1.14 pc to Rs 177.80, Dr Reddy’s Lab by 0.85 pc to Rs 3208.10 and Tata Steel by 0.67 pc to Rs 374.40.

Business

