Sensex down 82.53 pts

Agencies, Mumbai

The BSE sensex slipped today by 82.53 points to 27,347.75 as selling pressure was seen in Materials, FMCG, Industrials. Technology and Utilities stocks.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) eased by 31.30 points

at 8,453.65 points. The sensex registered intra day high and low at 27,498.91 and 27,338.48 points respectively.

The Nifty recorded intra day high and low at 8,504 and 8,447.65

points respectively.

Sectoral indices that were declined were Energy, Health Care, IT

and Oil and Gas, FMCG and Finance stocks.

The losers were Sun Pharma by 6.06 pc to Rs 662.25, Dr Reddy Lab

by 4.80 pc to Rs 3105.40, Lupin by 4.14 pc to Rs 1412.50 and Coal

India by 1.76 pc to Rs 321.

The gainers were ITC by 4.47 pc to Rs 251.10, Hind Unilever by

2.36 pc to Rs 859.60, NTPC by 1.05 pc to Rs 154.55 and ONGC by 0.95 pc to Rs 270.10.