Sensex down 284.94 pts

Agencies, Mumbai

The BSE sensex heavily down by 284.94 points to 27,591.67 in opening trade today as selling was seen across the board along with weak global cues. The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped by 94.65 points at 8,531.60 points.

The sensex registered intra day high and low at 27,679.32 and 27,535.02 points respectively. The Nifty recorded intra day high and low at 8,549.50 and 8,518.70 points respectively. Sectoral indices that Energy, Finance, Industrials, IT and Auto stocks dragged the market.

The losers were SBIN by 2.57 pc to Rs 251.75, ONGC by 2.56 pc to Rs 281.80, Tata Motors by 2.51 pc to Rs 517.60 and Tata Steel by 1.84 pc to Rs 410. The gainers were M & M by 2.76 pc to Rs 1359, NTPC by 1.87 pc to Rs 156.30 and Hind Unilever by 0.69 pc to Rs 841.