Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:26 pm - Wednesday November 2, 2016

Sensex down 284.94 pts

November 2, 2016 12:26 pm

Sensex

Agencies, Mumbai

The BSE sensex heavily down by 284.94 points to 27,591.67 in opening trade today as selling was seen across the board along with weak global cues. The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) dropped by 94.65 points at 8,531.60 points.

The sensex registered intra day high and low at 27,679.32 and 27,535.02 points respectively. The Nifty recorded intra day high and low at 8,549.50 and 8,518.70 points respectively. Sectoral indices that Energy, Finance, Industrials, IT and Auto stocks dragged the market.

The losers were SBIN by 2.57 pc to Rs 251.75, ONGC by 2.56 pc to Rs 281.80, Tata Motors by 2.51 pc to Rs 517.60 and Tata Steel by 1.84 pc to Rs 410. The gainers were M & M by 2.76 pc to Rs 1359, NTPC by 1.87 pc to Rs 156.30 and Hind Unilever by 0.69 pc to Rs 841.

Posted in: Business

You might like:

M.P. Foundation Day M.P. Foundation Day
MP to play instrumental role in India’s economy MP to play instrumental role in India’s economy
Dalai Lama releases revised edition of ‘Red flag over the Himalayas’ Dalai Lama releases revised edition of ‘Red flag over the Himalayas’
EAC recommendations for a new dam at Attappady kept in abeyance : Centre EAC recommendations for a new dam at Attappady kept in abeyance : Centre