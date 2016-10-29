Sensex down 135.67 pts during week

Agencies, Mumbai

The equity market remained weak during the week ended yesterday, as the BSE sensex declined by 135.67 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 27,941.51 on weak global cues .

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too fell by 55.05 points to 8,638. The decline for the Nifty 50 index was higher than Sensex’s decline in percentage terms.

The BSE Mid-Cap index lost 1.42 pc while the BSE Small-Cap index rose by 0.16 per cent, outperforming the Sensex. Trading for the week started on a positive note on Monday and finished with in green, advancing by 101.90 points.

Very next day it erased its earlier gain and ended negative at 28,091.42, sliding by 87.66 points. And on Wednesday it further lost ground by 254.91 points to settle at 27,836.51, a one week low as selling pressure was seen in Banking, metal and pharma sector.

On Thursday and Friday it remained positive as it registered a small gains in a volatile trade as traders rolled over positions in the futures & options (F&O) segment from the near month October 2016 series to November 2016 series.

The Sensex rallied by 79.39 points at 27,915.90. On the last day of the week, it rose by 25.61 points at 27,941.51, its highest closing level since 25 October 2016.