Sensex crashed by 668 pts during week

Agencies, Mumbai

The equity market heavily down by 668.58 points or 2.49 per cent at 26,150.24 in the week ended yesterday on currency demonetisation.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) slid by 222.20 points or 2.68 per cent at 8,074.10.

Market tumbled sharply last week after fears of acute cash crunch in India arising out of the government’s recent decision to remove high-value notes, disrupting daily lives of millions of Indians who live in a cash economy.

Moreover, investors worried that the recently elected US president Donald Trump’s policies stance-from protectionism and fiscal expansion – will boost inflation and lead the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more than expected.

The BSE Mid-Cap index fell 391.59 points or 3.14 pc to settle at 12,072.43. The BSE Small-Cap index fell 616.13 points or 4.93 pc to settle at 11,868.94.

The fall in both these indices was higher than the Sensex’s decline in percentage terms.

US bond yields surged last week, which triggered concerns that a higher interest rates in the US will spark capital outflows from the emerging equity markets.

The equity market remained negative the whole week as Monday was the holiday of ‘Gurunanak Jayati’. On Tuesday the Sensex, slid by 514.19 points or 1.92 pc to settle at 26,304.63.

Key benchmark indices witnessed divergent trends on Wednesday, as the sensex fell by 5.94 points at 26,298.69. Telecom, IT sector stocks and index heavyweight HDFC Bank led small losses for key benchmark indices in a volatile trading session on Thursday as the sensex tumbled down by 71.07 points at 26,227.62.

a five-month-low.

Metal sector stocks and index heavyweights ITC, HDFC Bank and Infosys led small losses for key benchmark indices on Friday as the Sensex lost 77.38 points at 26,150.24.

Among the 30 Sensex shares, 22 declined and the remaining shares rose.